The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Wicker Park look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Wicker Park via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1555 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Listed at $1,035/month, this 450-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1555 N. Milwaukee Ave., is 35.3 percent less than the $1,600/month median rent for a studio in Wicker Park.
In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a dine-in kitchen and wooden cabinetry. Heat and gas are included in the price of rent. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
1442 N. Paulina St.
Listed at $1,645/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1442 N. Paulina St.
The building features on-site laundry and extra storage. In the light-filled unit, you're promised high ceilings, central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a washing machine. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
1457 N. Bell Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 1457 N. Bell Ave., is listed for $1,750/month for its 1,100 square feet of space.
Building amenities include outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, ceiling fans, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings, exposed brick, large windows and a spacious closet. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are both welcome here.
