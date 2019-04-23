The lowest priced apartment rentals for rent in Ravenswood, Chicago

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,300, compared to a $1,550 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Ravenswood, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
4546 N. Damen Ave., #313
Here's a studio apartment at 4546 N. Damen Ave., #313, which is going for $895/month.
The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors and a ceiling fan. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
(See the full listing here.)
6930 N. Greenview Ave.
Then there's this unit at 6930 N. Greenview Ave., also listed at $895/month.
In the unit, look for hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. The building features an elevator. Feline companions are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(See the listing here.)
5054 N. Wolcott Ave.
Check out this 439-square-foot studio at 5054 N. Wolcott Ave., listed at $965/month.
On-site laundry is listed as a building amenity. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
(Here's the listing.)
4452 N. Ashland Ave., #102
This studio apartment, situated at 4452 N. Ashland Ave., #102, is listed for $995/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find central heating and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
(See the listing here.)
4737 N. Hermitage Ave., #100
Over at 4737 N. Hermitage Ave., #100, there's this studio apartment, going for $995/month.
On-site laundry is listed as a building amenity. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
(View the listing here.)
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.