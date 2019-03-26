Real Estate

The lowest priced apartments rentals in Lakeview, explored

3831 N. Fremont Street., #414. | Photos: Padmapper

By Hoodline
Lakeview is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Lakeview look like these days -- and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Lakeview via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1100 W. Roscoe St.




Listed at $835/month, this studio apartment, located at 1100 W. Roscoe St., is 33.2 percent less than the $1,250/month median rent for a studio in Lakeview.

In the unit, anticipate central heating and ample closet space. The building has on-site laundry. Feline companions are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

3831 N. Fremont St., #414




Then there's this apartment at 3831 N. Fremont St., ##414, listed at $895/month.

In the unit, the listing promises central heating, hardwood floors and an updated bathroom. The building offers on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(See the listing here.)

739 W. Belmont Ave., #204




Check out this studio apartment at 739 W. Belmont Ave., ##204, listed at $895/month.

In the unit, the listing promises central heating, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(Here's the listing.)

837 W. Wolfram St., #209




Over at 837 W. Wolfram St., #209, there's this studio apartment, going for $975/month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring and ample closet space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Building amenities include on-site laundry.

(View the listing here.) ate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
real estatechicagohoodline
TOP STORIES
Mayor Emanuel on Jussie Smollett charges being dropped: 'This is a whitewash of justice'
Timeline of key moments after alleged attack on Jussie Smollett in Chicago
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped
Police search for 3rd suspect in shooting of CPD Officer John Rivera
Lawsuit: CPD raided wrong home during child's birthday party
Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly Tuesday night
Several attempted break-ins, burglary, car theft reported on Lincoln Park block
Show More
Lightfoot, Preckwinkle comment on Smollett case after FOX debate
VIDEO: Mice take over mall food court
O'Hare cook-off sends chef to James Beard Gala
Cubs starter Hendricks gets 4-year extension
Hire a 'High Valyrian' tutor for $52 an hour
More TOP STORIES News