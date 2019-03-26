The lowest priced apartments rentals in Lakeview, explored

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Lakeview look like these days -- and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Lakeview via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1100 W. Roscoe St.
Listed at $835/month, this studio apartment, located at 1100 W. Roscoe St., is 33.2 percent less than the $1,250/month median rent for a studio in Lakeview.
In the unit, anticipate central heating and ample closet space. The building has on-site laundry. Feline companions are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
3831 N. Fremont St., #414
Then there's this apartment at 3831 N. Fremont St., ##414, listed at $895/month.
In the unit, the listing promises central heating, hardwood floors and an updated bathroom. The building offers on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
(See the listing here.)
739 W. Belmont Ave., #204
Check out this studio apartment at 739 W. Belmont Ave., ##204, listed at $895/month.
In the unit, the listing promises central heating, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
(Here's the listing.)
837 W. Wolfram St., #209
Over at 837 W. Wolfram St., #209, there's this studio apartment, going for $975/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring and ample closet space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Building amenities include on-site laundry.
(View the listing here.) ate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.