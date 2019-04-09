The most affordable apartment rentals for rent in River North, Chicago

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in River North look like these days -- and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in River North via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
340 W. Superior St., #610
This studio address, situated at 340 W. Superior St., #610, is listed for $1,750/month for its 550 square feet of space.
In the unit, expect a deck and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include a roof deck, a fitness center and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
(See the complete listing here.)
311 W. Illinois St.
Here's a studio at 311 W. Illinois St., which is going for $1,774/month.
Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center and secured entry.
(See the full listing here.)
343 W. Wolf Point Plaza
Check out this studio apartment at 343 W. Wolf Point Plaza, listed at $1,790/month.
Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a roof deck and a fitness center. In the unit, you're promised in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Feline companions are permitted.
(Here's the listing.)
637 N. Wells St.
This studio, situated at 637 N. Wells St., is listed for $1,795/month.
In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, a balcony and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. The building features a swimming pool, a roof deck and a fitness center. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee
(See the listing here.)
520 N. Kingsbury St.
Over at 520 N. Kingsbury St., there's this studio, going for $1,850/month.
In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a roof deck and a fitness center. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(View the listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.