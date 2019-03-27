The most affordable apartment rentals on the market in Lincoln Park

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in this part of Chicago look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Lincoln Park via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
330 W. Dickens Ave., #25
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 330 W. Dickens Ave., #25, listed at $1,390/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. The listing promises hardwood flooring, a decorative fireplace and a dishwasher in the unit. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats are permitted.
(Here's the listing.)
2244 N. Cleveland Ave., #412
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 2244 N. Cleveland Ave., #412, is listed for $1,415/month.
In the unit, you can expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Cats are welcome. The building features a 24-hour engineer, on-site laundry and a fitness center.
(See the listing here.)
2322 N. Commonwealth Ave., #104
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2322 N. Commonwealth Ave., #104, which is going for $1,450/month.
In the unit, you're promised a mix of tile and carpeted flooring and granite countertops. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
(Check out the listing here.)
2007 Sedgwick, #UA-704
Over at 2007 Sedgwick, #UA-704, there's this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, going for $1,550/month.
In the unit, look for air conditioning, a dishwasher and generous closet space. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome. The building offers assigned parking, a roof deck and on-site laundry.
(View the listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.