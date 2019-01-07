The most expensive real estate rentals in Chicago

We scanned local listings in Chicago via rental site Zumper to find the city's most glamorous listings.
Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
11 E. Walton St., #4202 (Streeterville)
Right off the bat, gaze at this apartment located at 11 E. Walton St., #4202 in Streeterville. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it encompasses 4,000 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Chicago is about $2,800/month, this living space is currently priced at a stupefying $37,500/month. What makes it so pricey?
The building comes with additional storage space, secured entry, garage parking and outdoor space. In the unit, you will find a mixture of tile and hardwood flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows with views, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast island, a balcony and in-unit laundry. Inhabiting this top-of-the-line house is a human-only thing: cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
25 E. Superior St., #5001 (Near North)
Next, there's this condo over at 25 E. Superior St., #5001 in the Near North. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Chicago is approximately $2,150/month, this living space is currently listed at a jaw-dropping $35,000/month.
The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, additional storage space and on-site management. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. As snazzy as this set-up might seem, pets aren't allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
11 E. Walton St., #3401 (Streeterville)
Finally, there's this apartment over at 11 E. Walton St., #3401 in Streeterville. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it encompasses 3,747 square feet. This rental is currently going for a mind-boggling $18,500/month. What, precisely, makes it so expensive?
The building has garage parking, an elevator, secured entry and outdoor space. In the unit, you can expect an open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a balcony and high ceilings. Both cats and dogs are permitted in this opulent villa.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)