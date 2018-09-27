REAL ESTATE

The most expensive residential rentals in Chicago

6 N. Michigan Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Whether you're house hunting or not, it can occasionally be amusing to peek at a luxury real estate listing to see what kind of homes those with money can afford. So what exactly does the high-grade end of Chicago's rental market look like these days -- and just how high-grade are the features one might get for these hefty prices?

We scanned local listings in Chicago via rental website Zumper to find the city's most lavish listings.

Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

6 N. Michigan Ave., #1901 (The Loop)




Right off the bat, behold this condo situated at 6 N. Michigan Ave., #1901 in the Loop. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Chicago is about $3,149/month, this place is currently priced at an unimaginable $20,000/month. What makes it so high-priced?

In the apartment, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a wraparound terrace, a dishwasher, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, high ceilings, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and two roof decks. The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center and a door person. Both cats and dogs are permitted in this opulent home.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

118 E. Erie St., #15A (Near North)




Then, here's this apartment situated at 118 E. Erie St., #15A in the Near North. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Chicago is approximately $1,925/month, this rental is currently listed at a jolting $16,000/month. What makes it so pricey?

In the furnished condo, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry, stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, additional storage space, on-site management, a residents lounge, a door person, a billiards lounge, a butler and wine storage. Both cats and dogs are permitted in this palatial home.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2550 N. Lakeview Ave., #S2601 (Park West)




Last but not least, check out this condo situated at 2550 N. Lakeview Ave., #S2601 in the Park West. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This place is currently going for an inconceivable $15,000/month.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The building has assigned garage parking, a private park, a swimming pool, an elevator, additional storage space, on-site management, a private theater, a billiards lounge, a garden area and a door person. Both cats and dogs are permitted in this opulent house.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in the Loop, right now?
Renting in Evanston: What will $1,400 get you?
What will $1,100 rent you in Chicago, right now?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Chicago
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford testify at Senate hearing
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense to resume presenting their case Monday
Body believed to be missing boy with autism found in Gastonia, NC
'I'M INNOCENT': Teen accused of killing parents speaks for 1st time
Chinese national in Chicago accused of working as Beijing spy
Bronzeville concert supports push for National Museum of Gospel Music
10-year-old boy gets tattoo in Facebook video
Man charged with trafficking heroin to New Lenox via Metra train
Show More
4 charged with Riverside ATM robbery
Former Orland Township employee accused of stealing nearly $60k in government funds held on $25k bail
Source: Addison Russell's administrative leave extended through Sunday
Amazon launches 4-Star store that only sells its highest-rated items
River North, Lincoln Park ride-share passengers targeted by armed robbers
More News