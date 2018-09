The most expensive residential rentals in Chicago

6 N. Michigan Ave., #1901 (The Loop)

Whether you're house hunting or not, it can occasionally be amusing to peek at a luxury real estate listing to see what kind of homes those with money can afford. So what exactly does the high-grade end of Chicago's rental market look like these days -- and just how high-grade are the features one might get for these hefty prices?We scanned local listings in Chicago via rental website Zumper to find the city's most lavish listings.Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Right off the bat, behold this condo situated at 6 N. Michigan Ave., #1901 in the Loop. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Chicago is about $3,149/month, this place is currently priced at an unimaginable $20,000/month. What makes it so high-priced?In the apartment, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a wraparound terrace, a dishwasher, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, high ceilings, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and two roof decks. The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center and a door person. Both cats and dogs are permitted in this opulent home.According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.(Check out the complete listing here .)Then, here's this apartment situated at 118 E. Erie St., #15A in the Near North. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Chicago is approximately $1,925/month, this rental is currently listed at a jolting $16,000/month. What makes it so pricey?In the furnished condo, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry, stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, additional storage space, on-site management, a residents lounge, a door person, a billiards lounge, a butler and wine storage. Both cats and dogs are permitted in this palatial home.Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.(Take a look at the complete listing here .)Last but not least, check out this condo situated at 2550 N. Lakeview Ave., #S2601 in the Park West. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This place is currently going for an inconceivable $15,000/month.Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The building has assigned garage parking, a private park, a swimming pool, an elevator, additional storage space, on-site management, a private theater, a billiards lounge, a garden area and a door person. Both cats and dogs are permitted in this opulent house.Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here .)