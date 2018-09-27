The most expensive residential rentals in Chicago

We scanned local listings in Chicago via rental website Zumper to find the city's most lavish listings.
Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
6 N. Michigan Ave., #1901 (The Loop)
Right off the bat, behold this condo situated at 6 N. Michigan Ave., #1901 in the Loop. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Chicago is about $3,149/month, this place is currently priced at an unimaginable $20,000/month. What makes it so high-priced?
In the apartment, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a wraparound terrace, a dishwasher, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, high ceilings, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and two roof decks. The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center and a door person. Both cats and dogs are permitted in this opulent home.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
118 E. Erie St., #15A (Near North)
Then, here's this apartment situated at 118 E. Erie St., #15A in the Near North. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Chicago is approximately $1,925/month, this rental is currently listed at a jolting $16,000/month. What makes it so pricey?
In the furnished condo, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry, stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, additional storage space, on-site management, a residents lounge, a door person, a billiards lounge, a butler and wine storage. Both cats and dogs are permitted in this palatial home.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
2550 N. Lakeview Ave., #S2601 (Park West)
Last but not least, check out this condo situated at 2550 N. Lakeview Ave., #S2601 in the Park West. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This place is currently going for an inconceivable $15,000/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The building has assigned garage parking, a private park, a swimming pool, an elevator, additional storage space, on-site management, a private theater, a billiards lounge, a garden area and a door person. Both cats and dogs are permitted in this opulent house.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
