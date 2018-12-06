REAL ESTATE

The priciest residential rentals in Aurora

4148 Cave Creek Court. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Whether you're on the prowl for a new place or not, it can occasionally be entertaining to gape at a deluxe real estate listing to see what life could be like if money were no object. So what exactly does the high-end of Aurora's rental market look like these days -- and what fancy features might one score, given these astronomical prices?

We examined local listings in Aurora via rental website Zumper to identify the city's most glamorous listings.

Behold the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2276 Lundquist Drive








Right off the bat, notice this single-family home situated at 2276 Lundquist Drive. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Aurora is roughly $1,700/month, this pad is currently going for $3,820/month. What, precisely, makes it so pricey?

You can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and granite countertops. There's also garage parking, outdoor space and additional storage space. Both cats and dogs are permitted in this opulent villa.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4148 Cave Creek Court









Moving on, here's this single-family home located at 4148 Cave Creek Court. It has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 3,482 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Aurora is about $2,295/month, this place is currently priced at $3,495/month.

In the single-family home, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a fireplace, high ceilings, a kitchen island, wooden cabinetry, built-in storage features and a spiral staircase. You can also expect to see a three-car garage, a private deck, a fire pit and outdoor space. Pets are not welcome in this expansive rental.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

4128 Pond Willow








Then, there's this house located at 4128 Pond Willow. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Aurora is roughly $1,434/month, this place is currently going for $2,369/month. What, precisely, makes it so pricey?

The unit features a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and a dishwasher. There's also garage parking, a porch and a patio. Cats and dogs aren't welcome in this expansive rental.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
