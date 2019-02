The priciest residential rentals in Aurora

4148 Cave Creek Court

Whether you're apartment hunting or not, sometimes it can be fun to peek at a deluxe listing to see what kind of homes those with money can afford. So what exactly does the high-grade end of Aurora's rental market look like today -- and just how fancy do these residences get, given these extreme price points?We took a peek at local listings in Aurora via rental website Zumper to pinpoint the city's most glamorous listings.Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Right off the bat, feast your eyes on this single-family home situated at 4148 Cave Creek Court. It has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's a sprawling 3,482 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Aurora is roughly $2,195/month, this place is currently listed at $3,395/month. What makes it so high-priced?The building has garage parking and outdoor space. In the single-family home, you can anticipate hardwood floors, new trim, an updated kitchen, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a spiral staircase, built-in shelving, an entertainment room, a loft, a large master bedroom with en suite bath, a finished basement and a fireplace. Inhabiting this top-of-the-line house isn't all-inclusive: cats and dogs aren't welcome.According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has minimal transit options.(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here .)Then, here's this single-family home situated at 1338 Tara Belle Parkway. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it encompasses 2,640 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Aurora is approximately $1,700/month, this stately home is currently listed at $2,600/month. Why so pricey?The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, additional storage space, a fenced yard and secured entry. In the single-family home, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a deck, a recreation room and a fireplace. As grand as this home might seem, cats and dogs are not allowed.Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here .)Lastly, take a look at this townhouse over at 4213 Pond Willow. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Aurora is roughly $1,450/month, this pad is currently priced at $2,550/month.The building has on-site laundry, garage parking and outdoor space. In the unit, you can expect an open kitchen area, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast island, a master bedroom with en suite bath, a deck and a walk-in closet. Living in this voluminous house isn't for everyone: cats and dogs are not permitted.According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has minimal transit options.(Check out the complete listing here .)---