The priciest residential rentals in Aurora

We took a peek at local listings in Aurora via rental website Zumper to pinpoint the city's most glamorous listings.
Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
4148 Cave Creek Court
Right off the bat, feast your eyes on this single-family home situated at 4148 Cave Creek Court. It has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's a sprawling 3,482 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Aurora is roughly $2,195/month, this place is currently listed at $3,395/month. What makes it so high-priced?
The building has garage parking and outdoor space. In the single-family home, you can anticipate hardwood floors, new trim, an updated kitchen, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a spiral staircase, built-in shelving, an entertainment room, a loft, a large master bedroom with en suite bath, a finished basement and a fireplace. Inhabiting this top-of-the-line house isn't all-inclusive: cats and dogs aren't welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has minimal transit options.
(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
1338 Tara Belle Parkway
Then, here's this single-family home situated at 1338 Tara Belle Parkway. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it encompasses 2,640 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Aurora is approximately $1,700/month, this stately home is currently listed at $2,600/month. Why so pricey?
The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, additional storage space, a fenced yard and secured entry. In the single-family home, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a deck, a recreation room and a fireplace. As grand as this home might seem, cats and dogs are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.
(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
4213 Pond Willow
Lastly, take a look at this townhouse over at 4213 Pond Willow. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Aurora is roughly $1,450/month, this pad is currently priced at $2,550/month.
The building has on-site laundry, garage parking and outdoor space. In the unit, you can expect an open kitchen area, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast island, a master bedroom with en suite bath, a deck and a walk-in closet. Living in this voluminous house isn't for everyone: cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has minimal transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.