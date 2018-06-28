REAL ESTATE

Washington Park high rise residents complain about mold, leaky windows

Complaints of mold and leaky windows have been made by some tenants of a South Side apartment building. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Complaints of mold and leaky windows have been made by some tenants of a South Side apartment building.

They are residents of St. Edmund's Village high rise in the Washington Park neighborhood.

The residents are demanding answers after claims that maintenance crews removed seven bags of mold from tenant Carly Moser's apartment. She claims her 5-year old daughter was taken to the hospital with a respiratory condition.

The management company says they hope to sell the building to the new owners by October.
