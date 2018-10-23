What does $1,000 rent you in Chicago, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Chicago if you've got $1,000/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
6801 W. Devon Ave. (Norwood Park East)
Listed at $1,000/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 6801 W. Devon Ave.
In the unit, you can expect both air conditioning and central heating, tiled flooring and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and storage space. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
4031 N. Kenmore Ave., #102-CC (Buena Park)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 4031 N. Kenmore Ave., #102-CC. It's also listed for $1,000/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry and on-site management.The apartment features hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, central heating and wooden cabinetry. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
3729 S. Parnell, #1R (Bridgeport)
Then, check out this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 3729 S. Parnell, #1R. It's listed for $1,000/month.
Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony and wooden cabinetry. The building features on-site laundry and storage space. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)