What does $1,000 rent you in Chicago, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Chicago if you've got $1,000/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
West Berwyn Avenue (Bowmanville)
First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at West Berwyn Avenue. It's listed for $1,000/month.
The building offers on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, many windows, white appliances and a large closet. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $500 move-in fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1317 Estes Ave. (Rogers Park)
Also listed at $1,000/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1317 Estes Ave.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, you can expect an open living room floor plan, hardwood floors, high ceilings, a faux fireplace and many windows. Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $300 move-in fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
North Milwaukee Avenue and West Addison Street (Old Irving Park)
Located at North Milwaukee Avenue and West Addison Street, here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,000/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, large windows, high ceilings and ceiling fans. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
