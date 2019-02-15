What does $1,000 rent you in Ravenswood, today?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Ravenswood is currently hovering around $1,275.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,000/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
4829 N. Damen Ave., #309B
Listed at $1,000/month, this studio apartment is located at 4829 N. Damen Ave., #309B.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. In the apartment, expect hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
4608 N. Hermitage Ave.
Next, there's this studio situated at 4608 N. Hermitage Ave. It's also listed for $1,000/month for its 450 square feet of space.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors and ample storage. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
4641 N. Paulina St., #306B
Here's a studio apartment at 4641 N. Paulina St., #306B, that's going for $995/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors and a dishwasher. The building offers on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Ashland and Sunnyside
Next, check out this 500-square-foot studio apartment that's located at Ashland and Sunnyside. It's listed for $995/month.
In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, closet space, a dishwasher and a fireplace. The building offers assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. There is no broker's fee associated with this rental.
4546 N. Damen Ave., #315
Finally, located at 4546 N. Damen Ave., #315, here's a studio apartment that's listed for $970/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors and closet space. The building offers on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are permitted. There is no leasing fee associated with this rental.
