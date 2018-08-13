What does $1,100 rent you in Evanston, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Evanston if you've got a budget of $1,100/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
337 Custer Ave., #2W
Listed at $1,100/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 337 Custer Ave., #2W.
Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and is a haven for transit riders.
227 Custer Ave., #1
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 227 Custer Ave., #1. It's also listed for $1,100/month.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, ceiling fans, wooden cabinetry and a walk-in closet. The building has on-site laundry and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable and is a haven for transit riders.
1303 Maple Ave. (Chicago-Dempster)
Located at 1303 Maple Ave., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,095/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a fitness center and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1303 Elmwood Ave. (Chicago-Dempster)
Listed at $1,065/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1303 Elmwood Ave.
In the condo, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, large windows and a ceiling fan. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and on-site management. Cats are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability and has good transit options.
549 Sheridan Road, #549-b1
Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 549 Sheridan Road, #549-b1, that's going for $1,050/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking and outdoor space. In the apartment, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings and wooden cabinetry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is allowed here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable and has some transit options.
