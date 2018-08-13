REAL ESTATE

What does $1,100 rent you in Evanston, today?

227 Custer Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Evanston?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Evanston if you've got a budget of $1,100/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

337 Custer Ave., #2W




Listed at $1,100/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 337 Custer Ave., #2W.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

227 Custer Ave., #1




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 227 Custer Ave., #1. It's also listed for $1,100/month.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, ceiling fans, wooden cabinetry and a walk-in closet. The building has on-site laundry and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

1303 Maple Ave. (Chicago-Dempster)




Located at 1303 Maple Ave., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,095/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a fitness center and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1303 Elmwood Ave. (Chicago-Dempster)



Listed at $1,065/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1303 Elmwood Ave.

In the condo, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, large windows and a ceiling fan. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and on-site management. Cats are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

549 Sheridan Road, #549-b1




Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 549 Sheridan Road, #549-b1, that's going for $1,050/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking and outdoor space. In the apartment, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings and wooden cabinetry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is allowed here.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)
