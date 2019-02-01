REAL ESTATE

What does $1,100 rent you in Logan Square, today?

North Avenue. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Logan Square?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Logan Square is currently hovering around $1,395.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,100 / month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

2445 N. Drake Ave., #1f






Listed at $1,100/month, this 1,000-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 2445 N. Drake Ave., #1f.

In the unit, there are hardwood flooring, bay windows, air conditioning, over-sized windows and an eat-in kitchen. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

3263 W. Wrightwood Ave., #1-R





Here's a 550-square-foot studio apartment at 3263 W. Wrightwood Ave., #1-R that's going for $1,095/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a ceiling fan and ample closet space. The building offers on-site laundry and outdoor space. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

2617 N. Spaulding Ave.






Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 2617 N. Spaulding Ave. It's also listed for $1,095/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, high ceilings and wooden cabinets. The building boasts on-site laundry, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. The listing specifies a $300 move-in fee, $300 pet fee.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

3308 W. Palmer St.






Located at 3308 W. Palmer St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,075/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, built-in shelves, a decorative fireplace and an eat-in kitchen. The building has on-site laundry; Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

North Avenue






Here's a zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at North Avenue that's going for $1,025/month.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, exposed brick and an eat-in kitchen. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

(See the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,400 rent you in Chicago, today?
What does $900 rent you in Aurora, today?
Explore the cheapest rentals in Streeterville, right now
What will $1,100 rent you in Evanston, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Driver who crashed into cop car, Zion CVS was due in jail for DUI sentence
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime with 'mixed feelings,' Maroon 5 faces backlash
YouTube performer Austin Jones pleads guilty to child porn charge
NYC high school basketball coach charged with shooting parent
Lawyers: NYC inmates stuck in dark, freezing cells
Chicago Weather: Rising temps cause lots of pipe problems
Police expand search for missing Northwestern University student
Show More
Metra train strikes pedestrian near Highland Park, trains extensively delayed
Virginia governor apologizes after racist yearbook image emerges
Downers Grove student charged with threatening classmates with gun on Snapchat
Cuba meteor: Reports of meteorite falling in town in western Cuba
Asthma or acid reflux?
More News