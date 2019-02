What does $1,100 rent you in Logan Square, today?

2445 N. Drake Ave., #1f

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Logan Square?According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Logan Square is currently hovering around $1,395.So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,100 / month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $1,100/month, this 1,000-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 2445 N. Drake Ave., #1f.In the unit, there are hardwood flooring, bay windows, air conditioning, over-sized windows and an eat-in kitchen. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a 550-square-foot studio apartment at 3263 W. Wrightwood Ave., #1-R that's going for $1,095/month.Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a ceiling fan and ample closet space. The building offers on-site laundry and outdoor space. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.(Take a look at the full listing here .)Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 2617 N. Spaulding Ave. It's also listed for $1,095/month.In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, high ceilings and wooden cabinets. The building boasts on-site laundry, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. The listing specifies a $300 move-in fee, $300 pet fee.(Take a look at the complete listing here .)Located at 3308 W. Palmer St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,075/month.The apartment features hardwood floors, built-in shelves, a decorative fireplace and an eat-in kitchen. The building has on-site laundry; Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at North Avenue that's going for $1,025/month.In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, exposed brick and an eat-in kitchen. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.(See the full listing here .)