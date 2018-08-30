What does $1,200 rent you in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Chicago if you're on a budget of $1,200/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2630 N. Hampden Court (Park West)
Listed at $1,200/month, this studio apartment is located at 2630 N. Hampden Court.
The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. In the apartment, you'll find a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, air conditioning, carpeting and wooden cabinetry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is allowed here.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
632 W. Arlington Place, #8 (Park West)
Next, there's this studio apartment over at 632 W. Arlington Place, #8. It's also listed for $1,200/month.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the apartment, there are hardwood flooring, central heating and a ceiling fan. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
4756 N. Clark St., #2 (Ravenswood)
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 4756 N. Clark St., #2. It's listed for $1,200/month.
The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan, exposed brick, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
677 W. Wrightwood Ave., #3N (Park West)
Located at 677 W. Wrightwood Ave., #3N, here's a 550-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,200/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, ceiling fans, a fireplace and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
4614 N. Paulina St., #306 (Ravenswood)
Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 4614 N. Paulina St., #306. It's listed for $1,200/month.
The building offers on-site laundry. In the apartment, anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
