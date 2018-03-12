REAL ESTATE

What Does $1,300 Rent You In Chicago, Today?

2454 West Estes Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Chicago if you've got a budget of $1,300 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

3504 W Grace St., #2 (Irving Park)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 3504 W Grace St. It's listed for $1,300 / month for its 700 square feet of space.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a fireplace, a dishwasher and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't permitted. The building has on-site laundry.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5756 N Campbell Ave., #2 (West Ridge)




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 5756 N Campbell Ave. that's going for $1,300 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, exposed bricks, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, generous closet space, high ceilings, built-in storage features and a private deck. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

2454 W Estes Ave. #1 (West Ridge)



Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom coop that's located at 2454 West Estes Ave. It's listed for $1,300 / month.

In the sunny unit, you'll have hardwood floors, a dishwasher, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

5422 W Agatite Ave., #2 (Portage Park)




Located at 5422 W Agatite Ave., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,300/ month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, ample closet space and great natural lighting. Building amenities include on-site laundry and garage parking. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

516 W Melrose St., #401 (Lake View)




Listed at $1,300 / month, this 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 516 West Melrose St.

In the bright unit, you can expect hardwood floors, plenty of cabinet space and generous closet space. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Hairball alert: feline friends are allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

3660 N Lake Shore Dr., #2409 (Lake View)




Located at 3660 North Lake Shore Dr., here's a 540-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,300 / month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and a Murphy bed. The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,200 rent you in Evanston, right now?
Plainfield residents upset by proposed 1.5M square foot distribution center
The cheapest apartment rentals in Evanston, explored
'HGTV's Favorite Historic Home' for sale in South Carolina
What will $1,600 rent you in Chicago, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News