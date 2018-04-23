REAL ESTATE

What does $1,300 rent you in Chicago, today?

2430 North Marshfield Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Chicago if you're on a budget of $1,300 / month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

2043 North Leavitt St., #1 (Bucktown)




Listed at $1,300 / month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2043 North Leavitt St.

The apartment features carpeting, exposed brick, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar for two. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1028 North Winchester Ave., #2f (East Village)




There's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1028 North Winchester Ave. It's also listed for $1,300 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry; In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, both central heating and air conditioning, closet space and a ceiling fan. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

604 West Deming Place (Lincoln Park)




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 604 West Deming Place that's going for $1,300 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, ceiling fans, central heating and bay windows. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and an elevator. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

2430 North Marshfield Ave., #3 (Lincoln Park)



Listed at $1,300 / month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2430 North Marshfield Ave.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry and skylights. The building has on-site laundry; Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

431 S Dearborn St., #904 (Loop)




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 431 S Dearborn St. that's going for $1,300 / month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, there are a dishwasher, carpeted floors, air conditioning and plenty of closet space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Noble Square, Chicago
What does $1,400 rent you in Rogers Park, today?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Montclare, Chicago
What does $1,500 rent you in Ravenswood, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Loop, right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
Show More
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
Woman shot in head fleeing Englewood attempted robbery
More News