What Does $1,300 Rent You In Douglas, Today?

3001 S Michigan Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Douglas?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in this Chicago neighborhood if you're on a budget of $1,300 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

3001 S Michigan Ave., #2104




Listed at $1,300 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 3001 S Michigan Ave.

In the unit, you'll find carpeting, floor-to-ceiling windows, ample closet space, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a swimming pool and an elevator. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

2065 S Indiana Ave., #1005




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 2065 S Indiana Ave., listed at $1,200 / month for its 900-square-feet of space.

In the apartment, you'll find a dishwasher, a balcony, carpeted floors, floor-to-ceiling windows and wooden cabinets. The building boasts on-site laundry, a swimming pool, garage parking and a fitness center. Pets aren't permitted.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

601 E 32nd St., #905



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 601 E 32nd St. that's also going for $1,200 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows and granite countertops. The building offers on-site laundry, a door person, a swimming pool and storage space. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the full listing here.)
