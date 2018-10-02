REAL ESTATE

What does $1,300 rent you in Evanston, today?

Maple Avenue and Crain Street. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Evanston?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Evanston if you don't want to spend more than $1,300/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

800 Custer Ave.




Listed at $1,295/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 800 Custer Ave.

The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned parking, storage space, on-site management and a business center. In the apartment, you'll find granite countertops, a dishwasher, air conditioning, carpeted flooring and a walk-in closet. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Maple Avenue and Crain Street




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at Maple Avenue and Crain Street. It's listed for $1,275/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. The apartment features central heating, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, a fireplace and high ceilings. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property, though restrictions and additional fees apply.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1128 Maple Ave., #2933




Then, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1128 Maple Ave., #2933, that's going for $1,250/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, closet space and wooden cabinetry. The building offers on-site laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineEvanston
REAL ESTATE
What does $3,100 rent you in Chicago, today?
No one will clean up Plainfield pond overrun with scum, algae
What does $2,500 rent you in Chicago, today?
The most expensive residential rentals in Chicago
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Van Dyke takes the stand
Man shot on bike path is Rogers Park's 2nd fatal shooting in 2 days, same gun used in both
400 guns stolen from UPS facility in Tennessee recovered in Midlothian, ATF says
Kanye West explains tweets about abolishing 13th Amendment
Average person spends a day commuting per month
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
Horse runs wild inside bar after escaping racing stable
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Show More
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018
Florida man accused of trying to buy girl, 8, for $200K
The Alley to close for 2nd time
Wis. pizza delivery man calls 911 after kidnapped woman mouths 'help me'
Pritzker's toilet removal a 'scheme to defraud,' inspector general's report says
More News