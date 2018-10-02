What does $1,300 rent you in Evanston, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Evanston if you don't want to spend more than $1,300/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
800 Custer Ave.
Listed at $1,295/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 800 Custer Ave.
The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned parking, storage space, on-site management and a business center. In the apartment, you'll find granite countertops, a dishwasher, air conditioning, carpeted flooring and a walk-in closet. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
Maple Avenue and Crain Street
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at Maple Avenue and Crain Street. It's listed for $1,275/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. The apartment features central heating, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, a fireplace and high ceilings. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property, though restrictions and additional fees apply.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable and has good transit options.
1128 Maple Ave., #2933
Then, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1128 Maple Ave., #2933, that's going for $1,250/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, closet space and wooden cabinetry. The building offers on-site laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and has good transit options.
