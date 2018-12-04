What does $1,300 rent you in Evanston, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Evanston if you've got $1,300/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
360 Ridge Ave., #12-1
First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 360 Ridge Ave., #12-1. It's also listed for $1,300/month.
The building offers on-site laundry and storage space. In the apartment, there's hardwood flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
Maple Avenue and Crain Street
Here's a studio apartment at Maple Avenue and Crain Street that's going for $1,295/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a fireplace and wooden cabinetry. The building boasts on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.
800 Custer Ave. (Main-Chicago)
Next, check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 800 Custer Ave. It's also listed for $1,295/month.
In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry and a walk-in closet. The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking, storage space, on-site management and a business center. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1128 Maple Ave., #A3
Lastly, listed at $1,250/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1128 Maple Ave., #A3.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, air conditioning and wooden cabinetry. The building boasts on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.
