What does $1,300 rent you in Evanston, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Evanston if you've got a budget of $1,300/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
428 Elmwood Ave., #1W
Listed at $1,300/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 428 Elmwood Ave., #1W.
In the unit, look for air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking and storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1516 Hinman Ave., #806 (Downtown)
Next, there's this studio apartment located at 1516 Hinman Ave., #806. It's also listed for $1,300/month.
In the apartment, look for air conditioning and carpeting. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, an elevator and storage space. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1319 Oak Ave., #3c
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1319 Oak Ave., #3c, that's going for $1,295/month.
Inside, you'll get central heating, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include assigned parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
415 Howard St. (Howard Street)
Next, check out this 518-square-foot studio that's located at 415 Howard St. It's listed for $1,287/month.
In the apartment, you'll find in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a fitness club and an elevator. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.