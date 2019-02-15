REAL ESTATE

What does $1,300 rent you in Evanston, today?

1319 Oak Ave., #3c. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Evanston?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Evanston if you've got a budget of $1,300/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---

428 Elmwood Ave., #1W






Listed at $1,300/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 428 Elmwood Ave., #1W.

In the unit, look for air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking and storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1516 Hinman Ave., #806 (Downtown)






Next, there's this studio apartment located at 1516 Hinman Ave., #806. It's also listed for $1,300/month.

In the apartment, look for air conditioning and carpeting. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, an elevator and storage space. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1319 Oak Ave., #3c






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1319 Oak Ave., #3c, that's going for $1,295/month.

Inside, you'll get central heating, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include assigned parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

415 Howard St. (Howard Street)






Next, check out this 518-square-foot studio that's located at 415 Howard St. It's listed for $1,287/month.

In the apartment, you'll find in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a fitness club and an elevator. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)
---

