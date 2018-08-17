What does $1,300 rent you in Evanston?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Evanston if you've got a budget of $1,300/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
941 Chicago Ave.
Listed at $1,295/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 941 Chicago Ave.
The apartment offers central heating, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The building has on-site laundry, a fitness center and extra storage space. Cats are welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
800 Custer Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 800 Custer Ave. It's also listed for $1,295/month for its 750 square feet of space.
The building offers on-site laundry, extra storage space and assigned parking. In the apartment, anticipate air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, a walk-in closet and granite countertops. Cats are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable and has good transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
Hinman Avenue and Kedzie Street, #805
Here's a studio apartment at Hinman Avenue and Kedzie Street, #805, that's going for $1,265/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building offers on-site laundry, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, on-site management, a sundeck and assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
804 Elmwood Ave., #2S
Located at 804 Elmwood Ave., #2S, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,250/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building has on-site laundry, available garage parking and extra storage space. Good news for canine lovers: small dogs are welcome upon the landlord's approval.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
380 Ridge Ave., #13-3
Listed at $1,225/month, this 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 380 Ridge Ave., #13-3.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space, extra storage space and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)