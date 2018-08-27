REAL ESTATE

What does $1,300 rent you in Forest Park, today?

520 Desplaines Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Forest Park?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Forest Park if you don't want to spend more than $1,300/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

7300 Madison St.




Listed at $1,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 7300 Madison St.

In the unit, prospective tenants are hardwood and tile floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

520 Desplaines Ave.




Here's an 850-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 520 Desplaines Ave. that's going for $1,299/month.

The building has intercom security, garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator and extra storage space. In the apartment, you'll get hardwood flooring, high ceilings, air conditioning, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

533 Jackson Blvd.




Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 533 Jackson Blvd. It's listed for $1,275/month.

Assigned parking and outdoor space are offered as building amenities. The apartment features hardwood flooring, air conditioning units, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and garden access. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome for an additional fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

7219 Adams St.




Located at 7219 Adams St., here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,225/month.

The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space and extra storage space. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, ceilings fans, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a patio. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable.

(See the complete listing here.)
