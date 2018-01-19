What Does $1,300 Rent You In Lincoln Square, Today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in this Chicago neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,300 / month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below.
2201 West Eastwood Ave.
Listed at $1,295 / month, this studio apartment is located at 2201 West Eastwood Ave.
In the apartment, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a dishwasher, and additional features. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, secured entry, and easy access to the Brown line.
Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
5062 N Wolcott Ave., #E3
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 5062 N Wolcott Ave. It's also listed for $1,295 / month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, storage space, and outdoor space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops.
Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
4617 North Hamilton Ave.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4617 North Hamilton Ave., which is going for $1,275 / month.
In the unit, you'll get central heating, hardwood floors, high ceilings and a dishwasher. Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space and storage space.
Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the full listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.