What does $1,300 rent you in Rogers Park, today?

7728 N Ashland Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Rogers Park?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,300 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

7526 N Seeley Ave., #202




Listed at $1,295 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 7526 N Seeley Ave.

In this apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher, air conditioning, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site management. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

7728 N Ashland Ave., #2d




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 500-square-foot apartment, located at 7728 N Ashland Ave. and listed for $1,275 / month.

Tenants will find this unit features hardwood floors, a fireplace, granite kitchen countertops, high ceilings, central air conditioning and heat, exposed brick, ample closet space and bay windows. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

1460 W Fargo Ave., #G9




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1460 W Fargo Ave. that's going for $1,250 / month.

This spacious apartment includes hardwood and tile floors, a fireplace and wooden kitchen cabinets. You'll find the building features a fitness room. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

6415 N Sheridan Rd., #1003




Located at 6415 N Sheridan Rd., here's a 750-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,248 / month.

In this bright unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, ample closet space, ceiling fans, built-in air conditioning units and granite kitchen countertops. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)
---

