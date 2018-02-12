REAL ESTATE

What Does $1,300 Rent You In Uptown, Today?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Uptown?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in this Chicago neighborhood with a budget of $1,300 / month.

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

4242 North Sheridan Rd., #202




Listed at $1,295 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 4242 North Sheridan Rd. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, large closets, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light.

The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking and a fitness center. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

4737 North Hermitage Ave., #303



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 4737 North Hermitage Ave. It's also listed for $1,295 / month. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and on-site laundry.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

4874 N Ashland Ave., #3w




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4874 N Ashland Ave., which is going for $1,290 / month. The unit features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, ceiling fans, plenty of natural light and on-site laundry.

Both cats and dogs are permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

4903 North Paulina St.




Located at 4903 North Paulina St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,275/ month. In the unit, you can anticipate central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, spacious closets and a dishwasher.

The building has on-site laundry and storage space; Hairball alert: feline friends are allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

