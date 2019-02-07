What does $1,400 rent you in Chicago, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Chicago if you don't want to spend more than $1,400/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
853 W. Agatite Ave., #2N (Uptown)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 853 W. Agatite Ave., #2N. It's listed for $1,400/month for its 1,000 square feet of space.
The building boasts on-site laundry. In the apartment, there are central heating, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a deck. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)
1236 Oakdale, #UA-CH1 (Lakeview)
Here's a 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1236 Oakdale, #UA-CH1, that's also going for $1,400/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a deck. The building features on-site laundry and secured entry. Feline companions are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
West Ainslie Street and North Washtenaw Avenue (Ravenswood)
Located at West Ainslie Street and North Washtenaw Avenue, here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,400/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
555 W. Arlington Place, #507 (Park West)
Next, there's this studio apartment located at 555 W. Arlington Place, #507. It's listed for $1,400/month.
The building boasts assigned parking, an elevator and secured entry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)