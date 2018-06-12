What does $1,400 rent you in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Chicago if you're on a budget of $1,400/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
544 W. Melrose St., #252 (Lake View East)
Check out this studio apartment that's located at 544 W. Melrose St. It's listed for $1,400/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, a stove, closet space and large windows. Cats are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
(See the complete listing here.)
1342 W. Eddy St. (Lake View)
Located at 1342 W. Eddy St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's also listed for $1,400/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and exposed brick. Dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
200 W. Menomonee St., #14 (Old Town Triangle)
Listed at $1,400/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom studio is located at 200 W. Menomonee St.
The top floor apartment features hardwood floors, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, built-in storage features and two spacious closets. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1648 W. Edgewater Ave., #3 (Edgewater)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1648 W. Edgewater Ave. It's listed for $1,400/month.
On-site laundry and storage space are offered as building amenities. In the apartment, there are both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a fireplace, ceiling fans and a balcony. Animals are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
619 W. Stratford Place, #506 (Lake View East)
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 619 W. Stratford Place. It's listed for $1,400/month.
Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, centreal heating, generous closet space, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The building offers an elevator, storage space and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)