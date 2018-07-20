What does $1,400 rent you in Lakeview, today?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Lake View is currently hovering around $1,477.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,400/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
1331 W. Addison St.
Listed at $1,400/month, this 770-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1331 W. Addison St.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and ceiling fans. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.
947 W. Cornelia Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 947 W. Cornelia Ave. that's going for $1,395/month.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and closet space. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted at this spot.
3823 N. Fremont St.
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 3823 N. Fremont St. It's also listed for $1,395/month.
The unit offers hardwood and tile flooring, closet space, wooden cabinetry and large windows. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.
3908 N. Greenview Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3908 N. Greenview Ave. that's going for $1,395/month.
In the residence, there are hardwood flooring, air conditioning, large windows, high ceilings and built-in storage features. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are welcome at this spot, but dogs are not.
3912 N. Pine Grove Ave.
Located at 3912 N. Pine Grove Ave., here's a 555-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,395/month.
The building has on-site laundry. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, closet space, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Heat is also included in the price of rent. Cats are permitted here.
