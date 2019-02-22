REAL ESTATE

What does $1,400 rent you in Wrigleyville, today?

3517 N. Racine Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Wrigleyville?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is very walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Wrigleyville is currently hovering around $1,410.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,400 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

3517 N. Racine Ave., #GDN






First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 3517 N. Racine Ave., #GDN. It's listed for $1,395/month.

The building features on-site laundry. This apartment features hardwood floors and an updated kitchen with dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

912 W. Patterson Ave., #912-701






Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 912 W. Patterson Ave., #912-701, that's going for $1,365/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The building features a roof deck, an elevator and on-site laundry. Pet owners, you're in luck: both dogs and cats are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

3827.5 N. Fremont, #UA-1E






Final, check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 3827.5 N. Fremont, #UA-1E. It's listed for $1,350/month.

In the unit, you'll get a fireplace, hardwood floors and generous closet space. The building features on-site laundry and secured entry. Pet owners, rejoice: both dogs and cats are permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
---

