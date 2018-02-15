REAL ESTATE

What Does $1,500 Rent You In Chicago, Today?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Chicago if you don't want to spend more than $1,500 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

4810 North Paulina St., #3e (Uptown)




There's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 4810 North Paulina St. It's listed for $1,500 / month. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

1620 S Michigan Ave., #723 (Near South Side)




Next, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 1620 S Michigan Ave. that's also going for $1,500 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Pets aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

1550 South Blue Island Ave. (Little Italy, UIC)



Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 1550 South Blue Island Ave. It's listed for $1,500 / month. In the unit, you'll have a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony.

Building amenities include garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a doorman. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

540 West Belmont Ave. (Lake View)




Located at 540 West Belmont Ave., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,500/ month. In the unit, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.

The building has on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator and a residents lounge. Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

512 West Belden Ave. (Lincoln Park)




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 512 West Belden Ave. that's going for $1,500 / month. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and storage space. Both dogs and cats are permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Noble Square, Chicago
What does $1,400 rent you in Rogers Park, today?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Montclare, Chicago
What does $1,500 rent you in Ravenswood, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Loop, right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News