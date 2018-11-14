What does $1,500 rent you in Chicago, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Chicago if you've got $1,500/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
1720 Michigan Ave., #3214
Listed at $1,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1720 Michigan Ave., #3214.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking and an elevator. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Cats are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
548 W. Deming Place, #1 (Park West)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 548 W. Deming Place, #1, that's also going for $1,500/month.
In the apartment, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. The building has storage space. Animals are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
1028 N. Winchester Ave., #2R (East Ukrainian Village)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1028 N. Winchester Ave., #2R. It's listed for $1,500/month.
Apartment amenities include central heating, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a deck. The building features on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
