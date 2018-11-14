REAL ESTATE

What does $1,500 rent you in Chicago, today?

1028 N. Winchester Ave., #2R. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Chicago if you've got $1,500/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1720 Michigan Ave., #3214






Listed at $1,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1720 Michigan Ave., #3214.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking and an elevator. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Cats are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

548 W. Deming Place, #1 (Park West)






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 548 W. Deming Place, #1, that's also going for $1,500/month.

In the apartment, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. The building has storage space. Animals are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the full listing here.)

1028 N. Winchester Ave., #2R (East Ukrainian Village)






Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1028 N. Winchester Ave., #2R. It's listed for $1,500/month.

Apartment amenities include central heating, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a deck. The building features on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,300 rent you in the Loop, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Graceland West, explored
Renting in Chicago: What will $3,500 get you?
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Old Town Triangle, Chicago
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Security guard fatally shot by Midlothian officer was asked to drop gun, ISP says
Family of hit-and-run victims sue Chicago police
Judge admonishes El Chapo's defense attorney after opening statements
Man shot by police on Chicago's West Side
Chicago Weather: Snow coming Thursday
Former White Sox pitcher barely escapes Southern California wildfire
Chicago alderman hospitalized after 'shortness of breath'
Huntley animal shelter asks for help fostering puppies
Show More
Christmas tree stands for 44 years to honor late father's vow
Swastika at Trinity HS latest racist incident in west suburban schools
Harrowing details released on deadly Southwest flight
Woman suffers brain damage after receiving plastic surgery in Mexico, family says
Amber Alert: Public asked to stop spreading rumors about missing teen
More News