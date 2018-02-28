REAL ESTATE

What does $1,500 rent you in Lincoln Square, today?

Inside 2100 West Ainslie St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Lincoln Square? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,500 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

1940 North Ravenswood Ave., #2i




Listed at $1,450 / month, this 650-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1940 North Ravenswood Ave.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances and on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2100 West Ainslie St., #3n




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 2100 West Ainslie St. It's listed for $1,430 / month for its 650-square-feet of space.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and abundant closet space. Both cats and dogs are permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

4904 N Hoyne Ave., #3n




Here's an 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4904 N Hoyne Ave. (at N Hoyne Ave. & W Ainslie St.) that's also going for $1,430 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a fireplace, high ceilings and a dishwasher. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2619 Agatite Ave., #3C



Located at 2619 Agatite Ave., here's an 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,400/ month.

In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring and ample closet space. The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking, secured entry, storage space and an elevator. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Noble Square, Chicago
What does $1,400 rent you in Rogers Park, today?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Montclare, Chicago
What does $1,500 rent you in Ravenswood, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Loop, right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News