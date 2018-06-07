What does $1,500 rent you in Ravenswood, today?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Ravenswood is currently hovering around $1,300.
So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,500/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
4863 N. Hermitage Ave.
Listed at $1,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4863 N. Hermitage Ave.
In the apartment, you can expect central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.
2100 W. Ainslie St., #W1
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 2100 W. Ainslie St. It's listed for $1,495/month.
The unit features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
4715 N. Leavitt St.
Listed at $1,475/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 4715 N. Leavitt St.
Apartment amenities include central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Feline companions are welcome.
1940 W. Wilson Ave., #2i
Then there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1940 W. Wilson Ave. It's listed for $1,450/month for its 600-square-feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, there are high ceilings, hardwood flooring, central heating, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and bay windows. Feline companions are welcome.
2645 W. Carmen Ave., #101
Next, check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2645 W. Carmen Ave. It's listed for $1,425/month.
The apartment features central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, quartz countertops, a ceiling fan, generous closet space and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include outdoor space, on-site laundry and storage space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
