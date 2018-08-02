What does $1,500 rent you in Ravenswood, today?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Ravenswood is currently hovering around $1,311.
So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,500 / month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
4863 N. Hermitage Ave., #GW
Listed at $1,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4863 N. Hermitage Ave., #GW.
In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Cats are permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
2100 W. Ainslie St., #1
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2100 W. Ainslie St., #1. It's listed for $1,495/month.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
4855 N. Seeley Ave., #1
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4855 N. Seeley Ave., #1 that's also going for $1,495/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, ceiling fans and wooden cabinetry. The building offers on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.
(See the full listing here.)
4910 N. Hoyne Ave., #3
Next, check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 4910 N. Hoyne Ave, #3. It's listed for $1,480/month.
In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a fireplace, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a bay window. The building boasts on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
4715 N. Leavitt St.
Finally, located at 4715 N. Leavitt St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,475/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. The unit offers wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and hardwood floors. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.
(Check out the complete listing here.)