What does $1,500 rent you in Ravenswood, today?

4910 N. Hoyne Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Ravenswood?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Ravenswood is currently hovering around $1,311.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,500 / month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

4863 N. Hermitage Ave., #GW




Listed at $1,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4863 N. Hermitage Ave., #GW.

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Cats are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

2100 W. Ainslie St., #1



Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2100 W. Ainslie St., #1. It's listed for $1,495/month.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

4855 N. Seeley Ave., #1




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4855 N. Seeley Ave., #1 that's also going for $1,495/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, ceiling fans and wooden cabinetry. The building offers on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

4910 N. Hoyne Ave., #3



Next, check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 4910 N. Hoyne Ave, #3. It's listed for $1,480/month.

In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a fireplace, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a bay window. The building boasts on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4715 N. Leavitt St.




Finally, located at 4715 N. Leavitt St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,475/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. The unit offers wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and hardwood floors. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
