What does $1,500 rent you in Streeterville, today?

260 E Chestnut St., #514
Listed at $1,500 / month, this apartment is located at 260 E Chestnut St.
In the furnished unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, carpeting and ample natural lighting. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pets aren't permitted.
445 East Ohio St., #23c
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 445 East Ohio St. (at N Lake Shore Drive) that's going for $1,480 / month.
In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and built-in storage features. The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, secured entry and on-site management. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.
333 East Ontario St.
Located at 333 East Ontario St., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,404/ month.
The carpeted unit has generous closet space and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't permitted. The building has a fitness center, a garden, a sundeck, a swimming pool and on-site management. There's also garage parking.
