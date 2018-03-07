REAL ESTATE

What does $1,500 rent you in Streeterville, today?

445 East Ohio St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Streeterville? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got $1,500 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

260 E Chestnut St., #514




Listed at $1,500 / month, this apartment is located at 260 E Chestnut St.

In the furnished unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, carpeting and ample natural lighting. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pets aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

445 East Ohio St., #23c



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 445 East Ohio St. (at N Lake Shore Drive) that's going for $1,480 / month.

In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and built-in storage features. The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, secured entry and on-site management. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

333 East Ontario St.




Located at 333 East Ontario St., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,404/ month.

The carpeted unit has generous closet space and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't permitted. The building has a fitness center, a garden, a sundeck, a swimming pool and on-site management. There's also garage parking.

(See the complete listing here.)
---

