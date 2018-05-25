REAL ESTATE

What does $1,500 rent you in the Gold Coast, today?

1435 N. Dearborn St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Gold Coast?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Gold Coast is currently hovering around $1,700.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,500/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1 E. Scott St., #1107




Listed at $1,500/month, this 500-square-foot studio is located at 1 E. Scott St.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space and a door person. The unit features carpeted floors, central heating, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry and floor-to-ceiling windows. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1435 N. Dearborn St., #C4



Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1435 N. Dearborn St. It's also listed for $1,500/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan, closet space and ample natural light. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

1347 N. Dearborn St., #206




Check out this studio apartment that's located at 1347 N. Dearborn St. It's listed for $1,450/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, built-in storage features and large windows. The building has on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

21 W. Goethe St., #17D



Also listed at $1,450/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 21 W. Goethe St.

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, granite countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1430 N. Dearborn Parkway, #202




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1430 N. Dearborn Parkway that's going for $1,425/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. The unit features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Cats are welcome.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,200 rent you in Evanston, right now?
Plainfield residents upset by proposed 1.5M square foot distribution center
The cheapest apartment rentals in Evanston, explored
'HGTV's Favorite Historic Home' for sale in South Carolina
What will $1,600 rent you in Chicago, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Hadiya Pendleton murder trial: Closing arguments expected for Mickiael Ward
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News