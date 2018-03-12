REAL ESTATE

What does $1,500 rent you in Ukrainian Village, today?

1121 North Campbell Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Ukrainian Village? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in this Chicago neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,500 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

2106 W Thomas St., #1




Listed at $1,500 / month, this 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2106 W Thomas St.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace, ceiling fans, generous closet space, a deck and ample natural lighting. The building has on-site laundry and outdoor space. Pets aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1121 N Campbell Ave., #1



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 1121 North Campbell Ave. It's listed for $1,475 / month for its 650 square feet of space.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, both air conditioning and central heating, and great natural lighting. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

2125 W Division St., #2




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2125 West Division St. that's going for $1,450 / month.

In the sunny unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings and granite countertops. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,200 rent you in Evanston, right now?
Plainfield residents upset by proposed 1.5M square foot distribution center
The cheapest apartment rentals in Evanston, explored
'HGTV's Favorite Historic Home' for sale in South Carolina
What will $1,600 rent you in Chicago, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News