REAL ESTATE

What does $1,500 rent you in Uptown, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Uptown?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in this Chicago neighborhood with a budget of $1,500 / month.

Take a look at the listings, below.

4250 N Marine Dr., #2214




Listed at $1,500 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 4250 N Marine Dr. In the unit, you can anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and on-site management. Sadly, pets aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

4343 N Clarendon Ave., #913



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo situated at 4343 N Clarendon Ave. It's also listed for $1,500 / month. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space, a residents lounge and on-site management.

In the condo, there are a dishwasher, hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

4752 North Racine Ave., #208




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4752 North Racine Ave., which is going for $1,495 / month. In the unit, you'll get both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and floor-to-ceiling windows.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, storage space and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are permitted. (Take a look at the full listing here.)

4863 North Hermitage Ave.




Located at 4863 North Hermitage Ave., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,450/ month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, both air conditioning and central heating, high ceilings, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Hairball alert: feline friends are allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

