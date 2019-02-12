REAL ESTATE

What does $1,600 rent you in Lincoln Park, today?

Armitage. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Lincoln Park?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is extremely walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Lincoln Park is currently hovering around $1,485.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,600/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

North Lakeview and West Fullerton avenues






Listed at $1,600/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at North Lakeview and West Fullerton avenues.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The building offers on-site laundry, a fitness center and a roof deck. Cats are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1931 N. Howe St., #2E






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 1931 N. Howe St., #2E. It's also listed for $1,600/month.

The building has on-site laundry, outdoor space and storage space. In the condo, there is air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2300 N. Lincoln Park West, #326






Here's a 530-square-foot studio apartment at 2300 N. Lincoln Park West, #326, that's going for $1,585/month.

In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. The building features garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

428 W. Belden Ave., #1






Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 428 W. Belden Ave., #1. It's listed for $1,570/month.

In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include on-site laundry, on-site management and secured entry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

Armitage, #02705





Finally, located at Armitage, #02705, here's a studio condo that's listed for $1,550/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a balcony. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(See the complete listing here.)
