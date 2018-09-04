What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Chicago with a budget of $1,700/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1445 N. Dearborn St., #7 (Gold Coast)
First up, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 1445 N. Dearborn St., #7. It's listed for $1,700/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning, in-unit laundry and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
1032 N. Honore St., #1 (East Ukrainian Village)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1032 N. Honore St., #1 that's also going for $1,700/month.
In the unit, you'll get both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wooden cabinetry, a porch and a ceiling fan. Building amenities include garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
625 W. Wrightwood Ave., #317 (Park West)
Located at 625 W. Wrightwood Ave., #317, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,700/month.
The unit features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building has on-site laundry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
2400 N. Lakeview Ave., #1006 (Park West)
Listed at $1,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 2400 N. Lakeview Ave., #1006.
The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a door person. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
