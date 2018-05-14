What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Chicago if you're on a budget of $1,700/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2754 N. Hampden Court, #1003 (Park West)
Listed at $1,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2754 N. Hampden Court.
The building boasts assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and a door person. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. In the unit, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, large windows, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
222 N. Columbus Drive (Loop)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 222 N. Columbus Drive. It's also listed for $1,700/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, a business center, an elevator and secured entry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a spacious closet, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and floor-to-ceiling windows. Cats are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
2943 N. Lincoln Ave., #109 (Lakeview)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom listing at 2943 N. Lincoln Ave. that's going for $1,700/month.
The unit features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a breakfast bar, high ceilings, granite countertops, exposed brick and stainless steel appliances. Garage parking is offered as a building amenity. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
1255 N. Sandburg Terrace, #1010 (Old Town)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1255 N. Sandburg Terrace. It's listed for $1,700/month.
In the unit, you'll get a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and large windows. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a roof deck, an elevator and secured entry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
2336 N. Commonwealth Ave., #406 (Lincoln Park)
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom listing over at 2336 N. Commonwealth Ave. It's listed for $1,700/month for its 900-square-feet of space.
The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, large windows, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and new kitchen appliances. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
