What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Chicago if you've got $1,700/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
20 N. State St., #910 (The Loop)
Listed at $1,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 20 N. State St., #910.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Animals are permitted at the owner's discretion, though additional fees may apply.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
644 W. Arlington Place, #3G (Park West)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 644 W. Arlington Place, #3G. It's also listed for $1,700/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, an elevator and extra storage space. In the unit, there are air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
400 E. Randolph St., #3321 (New Eastside)
Here's a studio apartment at 400 E. Randolph St., #3321 that's going for $1,700/month.
The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator, on-site management and a door person. In the apartment, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
444 W. Fullerton Parkway, #1110 (Park West)
Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 444 W. Fullerton Parkway, #1110. It's listed for $1,700/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a door person, an elevator, garage parking, on-site laundry, on-site management, extra storage space, a sun deck and a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
200 N. Dearborn St., #1002 (The Loop)
Finally, located at 200 N. Dearborn St., #1002, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,700/month.
The apartment boasts air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a door person. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)