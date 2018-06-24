REAL ESTATE

What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?

1250 N. LaSalle Drive | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Chicago if you're on a budget of $1,700/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

North Wells and West Erie streets (River North)




Listed at $1,700/month, this studio apartment is located at North Wells and West Erie streets.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, secured entry, on-site management and outdoor space. The unit features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2045 N. Racine Ave., #1F (Sheffield Neighbors)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 2045 N. Racine Ave. It's also listed for $1,700/month.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1250 N. LaSalle Drive, #901 (Old Town)




Listed at $1,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 1250 N. LaSalle Drive.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, floor-to-ceiling windows and a balcony. The building features an elevator, on-site laundry, a door person, a fitness center and garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

2728 N. Hampden Court, #901 (Park West)



Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 2728 N. Hampden Court that's going for $1,700/month.

The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck and on-site management. In the unit, there are both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a stove and large windows. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the full listing here.)

30 E. Elm St., #3E (Gold Coast)




Lastly, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 30 E. Elm St. It's listed for $1,700/month.

In the unit, you'll have air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a balcony and a breakfast bar. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Pets are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
