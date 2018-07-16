What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Chicago if you don't want to spend more than $1,700/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
40 E. Delaware Place (Streeterville)
Listed at $1,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 40 E. Delaware Place.
Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. In the apartment, expect in-unit laundry, carpet and tile flooring, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Basic cable and water are included in the price of rent. Animals are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
800 S. Financial Place
Next, there's this studio apartment located at 800 S. Financial Place. It's also listed for $1,700/month for its 540 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool with a spa, a fitness center with a yoga studio, an outdoor deck with a barbecue pit, bocce courts and a business center. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a breakfast bar. Pet owners, rejoice: both cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
2909 N. Sheridan Road (Lake View East)
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2909 N. Sheridan Road. It's listed for $1,700/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, air conditioning, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast island. The building offers on-site laundry, a door person, garage parking, a roof deck, an elevator, extra storage space and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
3200 N. Lake Shore Drive (Lake View East)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 3200 N. Lake Shore Drive, that's going for $1,700/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space, on-site management and a door person. In the unit, there are hardwood and tile floors, a dishwasher, an updated kitchen, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Pets are not welcome here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
