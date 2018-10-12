What does $1,700 rent you in Old Town, today?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Old Town is currently hovering around $1,900.
So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,700 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1250 N. LaSalle Drive, #901
Listed at $1,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1250 N. LaSalle Drive, #901.
In the condo, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, air conditioning, central heating, a balcony, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building features on-site laundry, available garage parking, an elevator, a fitness center and a door person. Animals are not allowed.
1120 N. LaSalle Drive
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1120 N. LaSalle Drive. It's listed for $1,693/month.
The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool, on-site laundry, a fitness center, a roof deck and a door person. In the apartment, there are both air conditioning and central heating, high ceilings, a dishwasher, floor-to-ceiling windows and carpeted flooring. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is allowed here.
1317 N. Wells St., #408D
Then, here's a 495-square-foot studio apartment at 1317 N. Wells St., #408D, that's going for $1,665/month.
Apartment amenities include high ceilings, granite countertops, exposed brick, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. The building features garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, concierge service, a sun deck, a game room, dry cleaning services and a business center. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.
