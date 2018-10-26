REAL ESTATE

What does $1,800 rent you in Chicago, today?

400 E. Randolph St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Chicago if you don't want to spend more than $1,800/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

340 W. Diversey Parkway, #615 (Lake View East)




Listed at $1,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located in Mies Van der Rohe's Commonwealth Plaza at 340 W. Diversey Parkway, #615.

In the unit, expect floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, a walk-in closet and carpeting. The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

400 E. Randolph St., #3004 (New Eastside)




Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 400 E. Randolph St., #3004. It is also listed for $1,800/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry and ample closet space. The building boasts garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and storage space. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1 E. Scott St., #1409 (Gold Coast)




Located at 1 E. Scott St., #1409, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,800/month.

Apartment amenities include floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator and on-site management. Animals are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

1464 S. Michigan Ave., #906 (South Loop)




Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 1464 S. Michigan Ave., #906. It's listed for $1,800/month for 608 square feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a fitness center, a theater and concierge service. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
