What does $1,800 rent you in Chicago, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Chicago if you're on a budget of $1,800/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
211 E. Ohio St., #1413 (Streeterville)
Listed at $1,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 211 E. Ohio St., #1413.
The building features garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pets are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
630 N. Franklin St., #702 (River North)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 630 N. Franklin St., #702. It's also listed for $1,800/month.
Building amenities include garage parking and an elevator. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a $250 pet deposit.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
1749 N. Wells St., #223 (Old Town Triangle)
Here's a studio apartment at 1749 N. Wells St., #223, that's going for $1,800/month.
In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool and an elevator. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
200 E. Illinois St. (Streeterville)
Located at 200 E. Illinois St., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,800/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors. The building boasts a swimming pool, a fitness center and concierge service. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: cats and dogs are not allowed on this property.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
2150 N. Lincoln Park West, ##905JJ (Lincoln Park)
Finally, listed at $1,800/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2150 N. Lincoln Park West, ##905JJ.
In the condo, you can anticipate air conditioning, high ceilings and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and a doorman. Feline companions are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
