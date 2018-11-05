What does $1,800 rent you in Old Town, today?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Old Town is currently hovering around $1,900.
So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,800 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1355 N. Sandburg Terrace, #1904
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 1355 N. Sandburg Terrace, #1904. It's listed for $1,800/month for its 800 square feet of space.
The building has garage parking. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast nook. Pets are not permitted.
North Wells Street and West Evergreen Avenue
Here's a 1,000-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at North Wells Street and West Evergreen Avenue that's also going for $1,800/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, garden access, stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island. Parking and on-site management are included as building amenities. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
1212 N. LaSalle Drive, #2608
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 1212 N. LaSalle Drive, #2608. It's listed for $1,800/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a balcony, closet space and built-in storage features. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a fitness center and a door person. Pets are not welcome.
1255 N. Sandburg Terrace, #1504
Listed at $1,750/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1255 N. Sandburg Terrace, #1504.
In the apartment, you can anticipate air conditioning, carpeted flooring, closet space, wooden cabinetry, ceiling fans and built-in storage features. The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a business center. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
